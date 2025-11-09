Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires Shares of 794 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,901,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $80,047,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 197,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,686,000 after acquiring an additional 150,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $310.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

