Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $471,000 Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $368.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $370.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

