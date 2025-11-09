Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $943,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after buying an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

