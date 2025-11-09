Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Position in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Lazard were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 42.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 487,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lazard from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Lazard Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $782.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.91 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Lazard’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $34,163.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,759.25. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 108,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

