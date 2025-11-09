Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $6,212,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Mastercard by 47.3% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $726,606,000 after buying an additional 541,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $551.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.24. The company has a market cap of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
