Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.