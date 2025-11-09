Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 900 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE PM opened at $153.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.