Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes $66,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $17,556,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,564,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 308,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $393.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

