Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after buying an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,155,000 after buying an additional 923,766 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $166.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

