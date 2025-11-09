Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 12.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.6930. Approximately 11,267,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,099,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPX. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $447,760.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,126.92. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $130,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,369.50. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,395 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 998,649 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.