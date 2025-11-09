Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minto Apartment FY2026 Earnings

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
About Minto Apartment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What is a Special Dividend?
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.