Analysts Set Expectations for Portillo’s FY2026 Earnings

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.77 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTLO. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $4.94 on Friday. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $372.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 13,373.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

