Analyzing Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) & Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 10.67% 50.82% 14.98% Evolv Technologies -73.04% -76.80% -32.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertiv and Evolv Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $8.01 billion 8.57 $495.80 million $2.65 67.79 Evolv Technologies $103.86 million 11.97 -$54.02 million ($0.55) -13.15

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vertiv has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vertiv and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 1 6 20 2 2.79 Evolv Technologies 1 1 4 1 2.71

Vertiv currently has a consensus price target of $177.81, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Vertiv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vertiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertiv beats Evolv Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves cloud services, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, education, government, social media, and retail industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.