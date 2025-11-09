Analyzing Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) and Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) and Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Mural Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Mural Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Klotho Neurosciences and Mural Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klotho Neurosciences N/A -325.88% -242.15% Mural Oncology N/A -107.76% -87.57%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Klotho Neurosciences has a beta of 10.03, indicating that its share price is 903% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mural Oncology has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Klotho Neurosciences and Mural Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klotho Neurosciences 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mural Oncology 1 2 2 0 2.20

Mural Oncology has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 474.16%. Given Mural Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mural Oncology is more favorable than Klotho Neurosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Klotho Neurosciences and Mural Oncology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klotho Neurosciences N/A N/A -$6.15 million ($0.45) -1.04 Mural Oncology N/A N/A -$128.51 million ($8.59) -0.24

Klotho Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mural Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mural Oncology beats Klotho Neurosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klotho Neurosciences

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases. The company was formerly known as Anew Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. in September 2024. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab. It also develops nemvaleukin to treat cutaneous melanoma and advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing engineered interleukin-18 and tumor-targeted interleukin-12 programs. Mural Oncology plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

