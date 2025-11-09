Andra AP fonden Acquires New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equitable by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $332,642.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,051.02. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:EQH opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.