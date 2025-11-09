Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $657.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $588.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $834.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.46 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.57.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

