Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $184,475,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $59,125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 559.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 641,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,275,000 after purchasing an additional 544,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $73.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

