Andra AP fonden Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,673,792,000 after buying an additional 306,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,952,000 after buying an additional 2,459,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,664,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,707,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

