Andra AP fonden Has $1.66 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,173 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,320,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 249.3% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 104,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 352.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.
ZoomInfo Technologies Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
