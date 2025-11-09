Andra AP fonden Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,799 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:DB opened at $36.48 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

