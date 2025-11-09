Andra AP fonden Invests $1.81 Million in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

