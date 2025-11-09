Andra AP fonden Invests $595,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $223,556,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $575.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research upped their target price on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

