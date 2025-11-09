Andra AP fonden Makes New $599,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.18%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

