Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Trimble by 57.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,255 shares of company stock worth $10,809,718. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

