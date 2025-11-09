Andra AP fonden Purchases Shares of 24,100 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 274.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 92.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC set a $112.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

