Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 163.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PFG opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.