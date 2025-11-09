Andra AP fonden Sells 1,117 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 125,888 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 136,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $232.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total transaction of $160,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

