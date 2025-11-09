Andra AP fonden Sells 14,800 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Prologis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $21,792,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 67,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

