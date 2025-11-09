Andra AP fonden Sells 28,800 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,224.37. This represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

