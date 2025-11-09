Andra AP fonden Takes $823,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,370,000 after purchasing an additional 936,718 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 715.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 378,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 332,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $21,074,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,705,000 after buying an additional 202,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,412,000 after buying an additional 181,086 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.96 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The business had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

