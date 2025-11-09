Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morningstar upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

