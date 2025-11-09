Anteris Technologies Global (AVR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5750) per share and revenue of $0.7360 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. On average, analysts expect Anteris Technologies Global to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anteris Technologies Global Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:AVR opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $143.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. Anteris Technologies Global has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 349,299 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 154.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 342,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Anteris Technologies Global

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.