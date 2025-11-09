Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 501,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,826,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $230.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.28. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

