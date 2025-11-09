Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 4.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $386.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

