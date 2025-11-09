Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

