Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $955.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $799.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

