Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,317,866 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

