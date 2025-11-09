Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $668.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
