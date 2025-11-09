Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.