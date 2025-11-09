Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after buying an additional 3,058,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.