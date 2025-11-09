Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

