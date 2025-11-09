Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CVX opened at $155.10 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

