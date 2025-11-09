Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,823.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

