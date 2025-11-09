Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 741,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.10.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

