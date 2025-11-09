Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

