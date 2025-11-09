Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $168.70. The company has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

