Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 132,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 68,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $889.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 30.77%.

Arc Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 306.0%. Arc Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Arc Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arc Resources in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Arc Resources Stock Down 8.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Arc Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

