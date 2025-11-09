ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $39.18 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 392.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

