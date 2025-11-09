Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Archer Aviation traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $8.1950. 153,173,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 37,925,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

In related news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $100,501.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,513.99. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $846,687.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,020.27. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,708. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 429.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 220,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 704.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 314,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 217,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

