Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.